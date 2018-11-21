Bannon Faces Legal Hurdles in EU States For His Right-Wing Movement - Report

Former US White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon organised his "Movement" in a bid to increase the amount of right-wing representatives in the EU parliament following the 2019 elections. Still, many European right-wingers have either declined his offer or expressed unwillingness to cooperate with him.

Former investment banker and Trump strategist Steve Bannon could face severe legal problems as he tries to convince right-wing parties in the European Union to accept the support of his pet-project, the Movement, The Guardian reported. The newspaper pointed out that at least 9 of 13 countries that Bannon had targeted as recipients of the Movement's support have laws banning such assistance.

Bannon admitted in an interview with the UK newspaper that he was aware of the problem. At the same time, Bannon added that he remains hopeful that there would be "more flexibility in some areas" and assured that his team was not going to break any laws.

The former investment banker also rejected comparisons between him and Russia, which has been groundlessly accused by some European states and the US of meddling in their elections. Bannon noted that unlike Russia, he is a private citizen and isn't promoting any country's interests, including the US.

Bannon announced his project a few months ago, saying that it is aimed at helping European right-wing parties secure a majority in the EU parliament in the upcoming elections in May 2019. The Movement will be offering exclusive polls and analysis to those parties willing to collaborate with it.

However, few European parties have voiced their readiness to work with Bannon. Parties in Spain, Belgium, Italy and The Netherlands have expressed interest in Bannon's initiative, but only Italy and the Netherlands have a laws allowing for such assistance, albeit with limitations. Several parties in France, Hungary, and Belgium remain undecided or have shown ambiguity in regards to accepting the Movement's consultations. Other right-wing parties have firmly declined the offer.

When commenting on the lack of interest for the Movement in Europe and the abundance of negative responses from right-wing parties in the EU, Bannon noted that some of them might sign up for it, but won't admit it until after the May 2019 elections are over.