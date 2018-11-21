UN Experts Call on Italy to Reverse Policy on Migration Amid Deportations Bill

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN experts expressed "grave" concern on Wednesday over the Italian government’s policy on migration and urged to reverse it, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"Italy’s proposed tightening of immigration rules will have a serious impact on migrants’ lives, and are of grave concern, UN human rights experts said today, urging the Government to reverse course … The government must adhere to the values enshrined in the Italian constitution, and the international commitments it signed up to," the statement read.

The UN experts underlined that the new government’s policy on immigration "fuels" a climate of hatred in Italy in regards to migrants and other ethnic minorities as well as those supporting these groups.

"Perpetrators of hate crimes must be held accountable and justice provided to the victims. Italian authorities should implement the national and relevant European legal framework and provide the needed responses to hate crime and the use of hate speech," the experts added.

The comment refers to the security and immigration decree recently adopted by the Italian upper house, aimed at facilitating procedures for deporting asylum seekers that were found guilty of felonies. The lower house is expected to vote on the bill later this month.

Rome is pursuing a hardline policy on migration, with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini claiming that the country cannot remain Europe's "refugee camp" while neighbouring countries close their borders and defend their frontiers with weapons. Italy is one of the most popular destinations among migrants, accounting for over 22,000 of sea arrivals since the beginning of this year.

At the same time, the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, set to adopted on December 10-11, is refuted by some countries, namely Australia, the United States, Israel, Poland, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Croatia.

