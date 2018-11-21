Man Attacked in Wales After Revealing He’s of Israeli Heritage

Reacting to the incident, a police spokesperson said “hate crime has no place in society”, vowing to stamp it out.

A man was attacked onboard a bus in South Wales on Monday, while travelling with his Mum from Barry to the Welsh capital.

The 38-year-old and his mother were approached by a man and woman who asked where they are from – upon discovering their Israeli heritage, the attackers punched the man in the eye, according to South Wales Police.

READ MORE: EU Jewish Community Expects Anti-Semitism to Grow Over Next Decade — Survey

The attackers quickly fled the scene, while paramedics arrived and treated the victim for a facial injury.

© AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer Jeremy Corbyn Ally Says Israel 'Created' Labour's Anti-Semitism Scandal

Authorities have appealed to the public for information, urging eyewitnesses to come forward, by either calling police on 101 quoting reference number 1800440009 or crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in Britain, with a charity, collecting data from police forces across the country, reporting over 700 incidents in the first two quarters of 2018.

READ MORE: Jewish People's Security Fears 'Not Real' Comment Gets UK MP Suspended