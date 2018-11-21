Nord Stream 2 AG Built Over 150 Miles of Gas Pipeline Despite US Opposition

"As of now, the company built about 250 kilometres of the pipeline," company spokesman Jens Mueller said in a statement.
The project continues in spite of the strong opposition from the US. Earlier in November, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland noted that Washington had instruments that could slow down or even stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The US has made a number of attempts to prevent the implementation of Nord Stream 2 and even organised a provision for counteracting the construction of the pipeline in its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
The project's estimated cost is 9.5 billion euros ($10.9 billion). Gazprom's European partners — France's Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall — pledged to finance 50 per cent of the project. The pipeline is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019.
