Activists Dissatisfied With UK Climate Policy Block Bridges in London (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Climate activists, affiliated or sympathetic to the protest group Extinction Rebellion (ER), blocked Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges in London on 21 November, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Other groups of protesters disrupted traffic at Elephant and Castle, Tower Bridge and Earl’s Court areas, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The "swarming" rallies are part of the peaceful civil disobedience campaign to make the authorities treat the menaces of climate disorder and extinction as a crisis, threatening the future.

Protesters have gathered at Vauxhall bridge too.

The protests take place after more than 6,000 ER-linked activists blocked five bridges in central London on 18 November to demand immediate action on climate change from the UK government.