Activists Dissatisfied With UK Climate Policy Block Bridges in London (PHOTOS)

Other groups of protesters disrupted traffic at Elephant and Castle, Tower Bridge and Earl’s Court areas, according to The Guardian newspaper.
The "swarming" rallies are part of the peaceful civil disobedience campaign to make the authorities treat the menaces of climate disorder and extinction as a crisis, threatening the future.
First #swarm of the day — on Lambeth Bridge with @ExtinctionR. This is happening all around London #swarming #extinctionrebellion pic.twitter.com/AZ8Sg0kSLP— Tamsin Omond (@tamsinomond) 21 ноября 2018 г.
— Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) 21 ноября 2018 г.
Protesters have gathered at Vauxhall bridge too.
#ExtinctionRebellion protesters move in to block Vauxhall Bridge pic.twitter.com/o7ZY9YjYa1— Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) 21 ноября 2018 г.
— Tim Swabey (@Timswabes) 21 ноября 2018 г.
The protests take place after more than 6,000 ER-linked activists blocked five bridges in central London on 18 November to demand immediate action on climate change from the UK government.
