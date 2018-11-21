Register
16:10 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May wait for the beginning of the plenary session of the informal EU summit in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

    We Know Spain Has Gibraltar Issues But We Will Uphold Brexit Deal - Merkel

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The German Chancellor recognised there were remaining disagreements on details of Britain's departure from the European Union but said she was hoping for a resolution by November 25.

    European leaders will meet in Brussels on Sunday to endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement and approve a political declaration on future EU-UK relations that will accompany and be referred to in the withdrawal agreement.

    Spain has threatened to vote down the proposed deal, objecting to the wording of the Article 184, which says the EU and the UK will seek to "negotiate rapidly the agreements governing their future relationship" between 29 March 2019 and December 2020.

    According to the Spanish government, the statement is not clear on whether it covers the status of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory that's long been the bone of contention between London and Madrid.

    Brexit
    CC0
    'Clear Sign of Weakness': Spain Warns UK Will 'Split Apart' Due to Brexit
    Angela Merkel, a supporter of the exit agreement, commented on the issue:

    "Germany will back an agreement on Sunday on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, and hopes Spain's objection to wording over the disputed British territory of Gibraltar can be resolved by then."

    Speaking during a budget debate on November 21, Merkel told German lawmakers her government realised the difficulty of the discussions in Britain but vouched "Germany that we will agree to this exit agreement."

    The Chancellor also said Germany would like to uphold a good relationship with Britain in the future. She recognized that one of the most contentious parts of the Brexit deal — the Irish backstop proposal — presented a situation that was "very, very difficult to solve."

    "I think rightly, we have placed value on Britain not being able to decide unilaterally when it ends the customs union, but rather that Britain together with the EU defines this date and afterwards the future relationship comes into effect," Merkel argued.

    While Britain continues to face opposition from Spain — on Gibraltar, it also has to deal with the Northern Irish unionists, their coalition partners, — on the issue of weakened British sovereignty in their province.

    If the EU leaders finalise and formalise the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday, it will merely be a stepping stone towards a tough hurdle the PM Theresa May will face in her own parliament, where she faces opposition from hard Brexiteers, Labour MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party MPs.

    Related:

    'Clear Sign of Weakness': Spain Warns UK Will 'Split Apart' Due to Brexit
    Spain Threatens to Thwart Theresa May's Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar Status
    Brexit: UK, EU Reportedly Reach Consensus on Backstop Review Clause
    Tags:
    Brexit, Angela Merkel, Gibraltar, United Kingdom, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse