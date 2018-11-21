May Answers MPs' Questions in House of Commons Amid Brexit Turmoil (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is responding to questions from Members of Parliament in London on 21 November, following the Cabinet's approval of a draft divorce agreement between the UK and EU, as well as several high-level resignations. Just four days remain before the deal is to be signed.

The draft agreement between the UK and EU, the result of two years of tough talks between the sides, has been widely criticized by both the Conservatives and Labour.

However, Theresa May has received support for her draft Brexit deal from British businesses, while her own ministers continue to resign. The UK prime minister voiced a determination to "deliver" the deal in her speech to the Confederation of British Industry on 19 November.

Her statement, though, comes amid a threat to her leadership, which is still menacing ahead of the crucial EU Brexit summit on 25 November.

