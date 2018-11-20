'Clear Sign of Weakness': Spain Warns UK Will 'Split Apart' Due to Brexit

Earlier, the foreign minister said his government could block the draft withdrawal deal unless changes are made to Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has warned that Britain would “split apart” as a result of Brexit, insisting there is an underlying weakness in the union.

In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Borrell said he thinks the UK is more likely to break up than Spain, despite persisting calls for a fresh independence referendum to be held in Catalonia.

READ MORE: Spain Needs More 'Clarity' on Gibraltar Before Endorsing Brexit Deal – Officials

“I am very much more worried about the unity of the United Kingdom than the unity of the Kingdom of Spain. I think the UK will split apart sooner than the kingdom of Spain.”

Reiterating, he said, “It is a clear sign of UK weakness.”

Brexit has already stoked calls for a second independence bid in Scotland, and politicians have warned they could try to get this in motion if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal in place.

The UK government has been locking horns with Madrid over the future of Gibraltar, and, most recently, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said they will have no option but to vote down the deal – which needs the unanimous approval of all EU member states – unless changes are made “with respect to Gibraltar.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Borrell echoed the prime minister’s warning, insisting that a trade deal reached between the UK and Brussels should not include Gibraltar.

READ MORE: Spain Threatens to Thwart Theresa May's Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar Status