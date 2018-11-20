Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 29, 2018

    Fox News Jeers at Macron's Idea of 'Pacifist' Europe Creating "War-Like Army"

    © REUTERS / Michel Euler
    Europe
    President Macron suggested in early November his own method for battling cyber and other attacks allegedly originating from China, Russia, and even the United States, and that is all-European military forces - which ubiquitously sparked a massive response.

    Fox News anchor men Steve Hilton and Stuart Varney have laughed off French President Emmanuel Macron’s wish to create a pan-European army. The hosts reminded their audience of the fact that Macron, as well as other European politicians, are not quite happy about Donald Trump’s famed “America First” policy, which they consider absolutely reasonable since it oversees acting solely in the interests of the country’s own people.

    Hilton and Varney billed Europe as pacifist and came to the conclusion that EU countries would not manage to guarantee their security but for US’ assistance.

    “Macron is totally wrong. He is the exact opposite of what’s really going on. This idea of a European army for the Europeans is almost a joke, isn’t it?” Varney sneered, going on to wonder if it is at all possible for Europe to join efforts in setting up a “war-like army”:

    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise
    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    EU is Not and Will Not Become Military Alliance - Mogherini on European Army Proposed by Macron

    “Can you really see a pacifist continent getting together to create a war-like army that’s really going to defend them? Nonsense. They cannot work without America’s military. Period,” he stated resolutely.

    Hilton recalled the way the idea of a joint army was first floated and described how he personally felt about it:

    “That’s exactly right. And in fact that’s what started this whole spat really, when president Macron started saying: ‘We need a European army to protect us from America.’ I thought that was the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard.”

    “Absolutely insulting! What is the man thinking of?” Varney said.

    Hilton assumed that as Macron is “having a very tough time politically,” he wants “to deflect” by attacking President Trump, citing this as a reason for taking a dig at Trump.

    “Trump had a hard time restraining himself from going after Macron, who’s got an approval rating of 26 percent, and he is criticizing the president of the United States,” Varney pointed out in response.

    French President Emmanuel Macron sparked a massive international debate after he floated the creation of a pan-European army to unite all-EU forces against Russia, China and even the United States, as he pointed to multiple meddling attempts and cyberattacks that France, as he put it, had met with lately. 

    READ MORE: UK as Part of European Army 'Absolutely Crazy Idea' — British Defence Secretary

    The German Chancellor has backed his proposal, asserting recently that "Europe must take its fate in its own hands," which was essentially in line with the Germany-lobbied EU defence integration project known as the Framework Nations Concept, which stipulates that it is necessary and that Germany should share its troops and military equipment with its European allies. Despite being energetically applauded by the European Commission, the pan-European idea was branded as "insulting" by Donald Trump, who noted that Europe should first cover its NATO expenses.

