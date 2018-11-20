At Least 3 People Injured in Accident at Heysham NPP in Lancashire - Operator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three individuals were injured as a result of an industrial accident at the Heysham nuclear power station (NPP) in the English county of Lancashire, which was not nuclear-related, the EDF Energy company, the NPP's operator, said on Tuesday.

The incident involving a steam release occurred at the NPP on Monday evening.

"Emergency services attended Heysham 1 power station following an incident at the site on the evening of Monday 19 November… The three colleagues who were injured have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries – two at Preston and the other at Wythenshawe," the EDF Energy said in a press statement.

The statement added that the incident had not posed a threat to the public, adding that the situation at the NPP was under complete control. The company pledged that it would carry out a thorough investigation into causes of the accident.

