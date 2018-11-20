Register
11:24 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    Danish Daesh Supporter Deprived of Citizenship, Expelled to Tunisia

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In a surprising verdict, the Danish Supreme Court went against the city court and the county court in stripping a 28-year-old Daesh* supporter of his Danish passport and showing him the door, despite him having a family in Denmark.

    Danish-Tunisian Adam Johansen has been deprived of his Danish citizenship and expelled to Tunisia for joining the so-called Islamic State in Syria, Danish TV2 reported.

    In the autumn of 2013, Faroese-born Johansen travelled to Syria and stayed there for five months in order to 'make a difference', as as he himself put it. The Supreme Court, however, rejected this explanation as 'untrustworthy and unclear'. The sole purpose of the trip was to join Daesh and undergo weapons training, the court ruled.

    The Supreme Court attached particular importance to the 'gravity and nature of the crimes' Johansen committed in a war zone in Syria after leaving behind family in Denmark of his own accord. If his family don't want to live in Tunisia, they can either visit him there or communicate by phone or the internet, the court ruled.

    READ MORE: Denmark to Exclude 'Suspicious' Stateless Persons From Obtaining Citizenship

    Previously, Johansen was sentenced to four years in prison by Frederiksberg Court, but was allowed to retain his Danish citizenship, a decision later upheld by Østre Landsret Court. The Danish Supreme Court, however, ruled that it was fully possible to revoke Johansen's Danish passport, as he still retained his Tunisian citizenship. By contrast, making the man stateless would violate the European Convention, the Supreme Court ruled.

    Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen called the ruling a 'good day for Denmark'.

    "Today's ruling shows that by turning your back on Denmark to fight for the Islamic State, you forfeit the right to your Danish citizenship. Even if you have a family in this country," Pape Poulsen told the newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

    Peter Vedel Kessing, a senior researcher at the Institute of Human Rights, argued the decision indicated even harsher repercussions for Danish 'foreign fighters'.

    "The ruling toughens the common practice and shows that even having a wife and a child in Denmark is not enough. Likewise, if you only have limited connection to your home country. The starting point is that as a foreign fighter, you lose your citizenship," Kessing explained to Jyllands-Posten.

    READ MORE: Danish Man Who Fought Daesh Gets Slapped With 'Absurd' Prison Sentence

    So far, the Danish Supreme Court has heard only one similar case. In 2017, Danish-Turkish pizza maker Enes Ciftci became the first one to lose his Danish citizenship, despite being born and raised in Denmark. Apart from joining Daesh on two occasions, Ciftci also supported the terrorist organisation financially.

    In related cases, the Supreme Court also withdrew the citizenship of Danish-Tunisian Said Mansour, colloquially known as 'Brønshøj Bookseller', who was sentenced for spreading al-Qaeda* propaganda. Unlike the other cases, Mansour wasn't born in Denmark.

    Last year, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that European nations are allowed to legislate for recalling the citizenship of people suspected of sympathising with terrorist organisations, provided that it serves 'the legitimate objective of protecting the public from the terrorist threat'.

    * Daesh (IS, ISIS, ISIL) and al-Qaeda are both terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

    Related:

    'Imported Threat': 'Daesh Children' Evoke Debate in Denmark
    Denmark to Pull Special Forces From Iraq as Most Daesh-Controlled Areas Freed
    Denmark Reluctant to 'Reclaim' Its Jailed Daesh Jihadists
    Tags:
    revoking citizenship, terrorism, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Scandinavia, Denmark, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse