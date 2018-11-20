Policeman Stabbed in Brussels, Attacker Reportedly Shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

"Another cowardly act against our policemen. A police officer was injured in an attack near the commissariat. An employee is in a hospital, but not in mortal danger. All our support for the Brussels police," Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter.
Alweer laffe daad tegenover onze politiemensen. Politieman gewond door mesaanval ter hoogte van commissariaat. Politieman is naar ziekenhuis overgebracht, maar niet in levensgevaar. Alle steun aan Politie Brussel.— Jan Jambon (@JanJambon) 20 ноября 2018 г.
According to Belgian newspaper DH, the attacker shouted: 'Allahu akbar' (God is greatest).
"It is too early to say now what the motive was of the attacker. The investigation is underway," a police spokeswoman said.
READ MORE: At Least 15 Hospitalized in Brussels After Toxic Agent Poisoning — Transport Co.
The prosecutor's office is investigating the circumstances and ascertaining the motives for the crime.
The stabbing occurred amid a two-day visit to Belgium by French President Emmanuel Macron.
All comments
Show new comments (0)