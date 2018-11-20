Policeman Stabbed in Brussels, Attacker Reportedly Shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

The local newspaper DH reported that a policeman was stabbed in central Brussels early on 20 November saying it was an apparent Islamist militant attack, while police have reported the motive behind the attack is unclear.

"Another cowardly act against our policemen. A police officer was injured in an attack near the commissariat. An employee is in a hospital, but not in mortal danger. All our support for the Brussels police," Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter.

Alweer laffe daad tegenover onze politiemensen. Politieman gewond door mesaanval ter hoogte van commissariaat. Politieman is naar ziekenhuis overgebracht, maar niet in levensgevaar. Alle steun aan Politie Brussel. — Jan Jambon (@JanJambon) 20 ноября 2018 г.

According to Belgian newspaper DH, the attacker shouted: 'Allahu akbar' (God is greatest).

"It is too early to say now what the motive was of the attacker. The investigation is underway," a police spokeswoman said.

The attack occurred in the Ixelles region early in the morning. A second police officer used a weapon against the assailant, wounding him in the chest, the attacker has been also hospitalised.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the circumstances and ascertaining the motives for the crime.

The stabbing occurred amid a two-day visit to Belgium by French President Emmanuel Macron.