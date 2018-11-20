Train Derails in Spain's Catalonia, Leaving 1 Dead, Many Injured - Reports

According to the latest information, the last two carriages of a train from the Rodalies de Catalunya company, derailed near Vacarisses, on the R4 line, due to a landslide.
The train traffic between Terrassa and Manresa has been temporarily stopped.
Rescue teams have already started working at the scene.
⚠️⚠️🚆R4 @rodalies interrompuda entre #Terrassa i #Manresa, pel descarrilament d'un comboi #equipviari— Equip Viari (@equipviari) 20 ноября 2018 г.
"One person has died, five more have been injured," the General Directorate of Civil Protection said on Twitter.
⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ #Vacarisses @semgencat confirma:— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) 20 ноября 2018 г.
1 víctima mortal
5 personas heridas leves #ProteccioCivil
