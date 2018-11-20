Train Derails in Spain's Catalonia, Leaving 1 Dead, Many Injured - Reports

At least one person died and five suffered injuries this morning as a result of a derailment of a commuter train in Catalonia, the General Directorate of Civil Protection said in a statement.

According to the latest information, the last two carriages of a train from the Rodalies de Catalunya company, derailed near Vacarisses, on the R4 line, due to a landslide.

The train traffic between Terrassa and Manresa has been temporarily stopped.

Rescue teams have already started working at the scene.

"One person has died, five more have been injured," the General Directorate of Civil Protection said on Twitter.

