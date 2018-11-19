Register
20:19 GMT +319 November 2018
    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Barack Obama Might Lose His Nobel Prize & See Donald Trump Get It

    The choice of Barack Obama as the winner of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize came as surprise to many, as the then US president was in office only a few months.

    Almost ten years ago, the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to honor Obama "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples" — a decision that could potently be reversed soon.

    While the decision has long been opposed by some political figures, civil leaders and authors, it may be the case that the US president sees fresh support behind the idea. Suggestions have recently appeared in British media, Barack Obama may get stripped of his prize in the light of another world leader — Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi — got recently stripped of Amnesty International's (AI) highest award.

    On 11 November, AI Secretary General informed Aung San Suu Kyi her 2009 Ambassador of Conscience Award was revoked. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient like Obama, was also condemned by nearly half a million people who have signed a petition to strip her of the award.

    While opposition to Obama's prize may see resurgence, the support for the current US president to get the Nobel Peace Prize recently saw fresh backing by US lawmakers.

    A group of American politicians have signed a resolution in support of the current US President getting the prize in 2019.

    The politicians said that Trump's efforts on a peace deal on the Korean peninsula deserved the Nobel Committee's recognition.  

    "Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize when he hadn't even taken office yet and did absolutely nothing," said Ohio's Republican Representative John Becker, one of the signatories to resolution.

    According to Ladbrokes, an online betting site, US President Donald Trump is second in the betting at the 5/2 odds of him winning. 

    The Nobel Committee has not confirmed plans to revoke Barack Obama's award. 

