Ex-David Cameron Aide Claims Former PM is Britain's 'Best Hope' of Fixing Brexit

Since Mr Cameron’s departure from 10 Downing Street in 2016, rumours have abounded telling of his possible political return. Now, as Britain faces the Brexit precipice, an aide to the former PM has made an unprecedented clarion call for Cameron to retake Theresa May’s seat.

David Cameron is the UK's "best hope" for rescuing the country if Theresa May is given the boot by her party, one of the former prime minister's top aides has announced.

Steve Hilton, Mr Cameron's former director of strategy has said that his old boss is "the best hope for Britain" to deal with what he termed the "national emergency" of Brexit.

I won’t be viewing the BBC’s documentary on #davidcameron I’ll be watching paint dry instead, which will be far more entertaining! #ToriesMustGo #GeneralElectionNow — clynt garnham (@clynt1962) November 18, 2018

​Cameron, 52, ditched his role as UK Prime Minister after calling the notorious referendum on Britain's future in the European Union, following which the UK voted to leave in June 2016.

Many saw Cameron's departure soon after the referendum result as an abrogation of his duty to steer the country through the stormy seas of Brexit.

#stevehilton must be on drugs. To suggest #davidcameron has any chance of becoming PM again when most people want to see him strung up on Parliament Green is beyond delusional. — Mikemartin (@mikemartinlon) November 18, 2018

​Mr Hilton wrote in the UK's Sunday Times that: "What Britain needs above all is a leader with the confidence and the character to command respect and bring people together from all sides of this bruising two-year meltdown."

"If there is a Conservative Party leadership election, no doubt many able MPs will throw their hat in the ring. But there's one name that should also be on the list: David Cameron," he added.

An almost convincing case for No Deal by Steve Hilton in yesterday’s.@thesundaytimes Convincing that is, until he mentioned that he thought David Cameron was the only politician capable of delivering it effectively! Bwahahaha! #Brexit #NoDealBrexit #NoDeal #davidcameron 🐷🐷🐷 pic.twitter.com/I0Q8FFg6Jf — Badger's Account (@badgerbadger531) November 19, 2018

​Hilton removed the boxing gloves when talking about ardent Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, saying that they had an "abdication of responsibility."

Furthermore, Hilton said that incumbent PM Theresa May's current Brexit plan is "doomed to failure."

"The former prime minister reportedly remarked in the early hours of June 24, after the Brexit vote had gone against him, 'Why should I do all the hard s***?' I think we know the answer to that now. And, considering where we are now David Cameron's return to No 10 could in fact be the best hope for Britain," Hilton wrote.



READ MORE: Please Don't! Internet Reacts to Rumors of David Cameron's Comeback to Politics

Hilton's column comes not long after it was widely reported across the UK media that Mr Cameron has an eye on returning to the UK political scene as Foreign Secretary because, according to one source quoted by the Sun, he has been "bored s***less" since leaving politics.