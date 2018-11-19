Ex-David Cameron Aide Claims Former PM is Britain's 'Best Hope' of Fixing Brexit

David Cameron is the UK's "best hope" for rescuing the country if Theresa May is given the boot by her party, one of the former prime minister's top aides has announced.
Steve Hilton, Mr Cameron's former director of strategy has said that his old boss is "the best hope for Britain" to deal with what he termed the "national emergency" of Brexit.
I won’t be viewing the BBC’s documentary on #davidcameron I’ll be watching paint dry instead, which will be far more entertaining! #ToriesMustGo #GeneralElectionNow— clynt garnham (@clynt1962) November 18, 2018
Cameron, 52, ditched his role as UK Prime Minister after calling the notorious referendum on Britain's future in the European Union, following which the UK voted to leave in June 2016.
Many saw Cameron's departure soon after the referendum result as an abrogation of his duty to steer the country through the stormy seas of Brexit.
#stevehilton must be on drugs. To suggest #davidcameron has any chance of becoming PM again when most people want to see him strung up on Parliament Green is beyond delusional.— Mikemartin (@mikemartinlon) November 18, 2018
Mr Hilton wrote in the UK's Sunday Times that: "What Britain needs above all is a leader with the confidence and the character to command respect and bring people together from all sides of this bruising two-year meltdown."
"If there is a Conservative Party leadership election, no doubt many able MPs will throw their hat in the ring. But there's one name that should also be on the list: David Cameron," he added.
An almost convincing case for No Deal by Steve Hilton in yesterday’s.@thesundaytimes Convincing that is, until he mentioned that he thought David Cameron was the only politician capable of delivering it effectively! Bwahahaha! #Brexit #NoDealBrexit #NoDeal #davidcameron 🐷🐷🐷 pic.twitter.com/I0Q8FFg6Jf— Badger's Account (@badgerbadger531) November 19, 2018
Hilton removed the boxing gloves when talking about ardent Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, saying that they had an "abdication of responsibility."
Furthermore, Hilton said that incumbent PM Theresa May's current Brexit plan is "doomed to failure."
"The former prime minister reportedly remarked in the early hours of June 24, after the Brexit vote had gone against him, 'Why should I do all the hard s***?' I think we know the answer to that now. And, considering where we are now David Cameron's return to No 10 could in fact be the best hope for Britain," Hilton wrote.
Hilton's column comes not long after it was widely reported across the UK media that Mr Cameron has an eye on returning to the UK political scene as Foreign Secretary because, according to one source quoted by the Sun, he has been "bored s***less" since leaving politics.
Politicians have abrogated responsibility from moment of public’s vote was announced starting with #davidcameron. First put it 2 public vote, then demand MP vote but don’t get behind weak negotiating team, then reject & argue it back to public! Such poor leadership shown by MPs https://t.co/GNj9wm0l54— Steven Chambers (@ballagh101) November 18, 2018
