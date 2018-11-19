Protesters in France Block Access to Three Fuel Depots - Spokesman

Protesters in France have blocked access to two Total fuel depots, a company spokesman said in a statement.
One fuel depot is located in Vern, near the northwest city of Rennes, and the other in Fos-sur-Mer in the south, both are operated by Total, according to the spokesman.
The third depot blocked by demonstrators is in La Rochelle and is only partly-owned by Total, the spokesman noted.
The protests have been triggered by a fuel price hike in France. While the price of diesel has risen by around 23 per cent and the price of petrol by 15 per cent in 2018, a further rise is set to happen on January 1.
