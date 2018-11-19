Register
10:56 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tommy Robinson the former leader of the far-right EDL English Defence League group is flanked by police officers as he arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013

    Tommy Robinson Attacked During Live Stream (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Back in 2011, Tommy Robinson, co-founder of the right-wing street protest movement, the English Defence League, was convicted of leading a street brawl with 100 football fans in the town of Luton.

    Tommy Robinson, a right-wing activist and co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) was on his way to watch Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle football match when he was assaulted while livestreaming a video to Facebook.

    READ MORE: UKIP Leader Urges Members to Allow Activist Tommy Robinson to Join Party

    In the video, which has since been deleted from his page, Robinson is seen walking down a road and lamenting that banners against the Football Lads Alliance were politicising sports.

    He is then heard arguing with passersby off camera before eventually being confronted by several men, with the live stream being interrupted. When the broadcast resumes, the camera is no longer filming his face, and a voice can be heard yelling ‘where’s the f***ing bodyguard’.

    READ MORE: Dinner With 'Deplorable' Tommy Robinson While on Tour to Cost Aussies A$995

    Shortly after the skirmish broke out, a group Football Lads & Lasses Against Fascism tweeted about the incident, having attached the video:

    A number of British media outlets later reported that Robinson insisted that he’d never had bodyguards:

    “My point is that I have never brought the EDL’s politics to Luton Town Football Club. What I was saying to them was keep your politics out of football. I was in town with my friends, eight of whom were black. Just because they’re black people say they’re bodyguards. I’ve never had bodyguards".

    Social media users are divided on the matter, with many seemingly approving of the assault:

    …while others jumped to his defence, saying that such attacks were inadmissible regardless of the individual’s ‘political affiliation’:

    Robinson was previously found guilty of “using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour” after he led Luton Town fans as they clashed with Newton Country supporters in 2011. The EDL-founder denied the charges, but was convicted after a trial, and given a 12-month community rehabilitation order and a three-year ban from football by Luton magistrates.

    Tags:
    right-wing activist, assault, right-wing, attack, football, EDL, Tommy Robinson, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse