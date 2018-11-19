Nord Stream-2 Project Advantageous for Europe - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has criticised a statement by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Nord Stream-2, stressing that the project is beneficial to Europe.

"This is an unsuccessful statement. Nord Stream-2 is a commercially viable and economically feasible project. Moreover, it is economically attractive not only for the supplier but also for the recipients of this gas in Europe, primarily in Germany," Peskov told reporters.

Speaking in Hamburg, Morawiecki said Russia could attack Ukraine after the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. He said "escalation of aggression” against Kiev might follow when the Ukrainian gas transportation system ceased to play such an important role for Moscow.

Nord Stream-2 is a joint enterprise of Russia's gas giant Gazprom and five European companies.

It aims to transport 55 billion cubic metres (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas yearly to the European Union via the Baltic Sea and Germany and is supposed to be put into operation by the end of 2019.

The pipeline project has been greeted by some countries in Europe and opposed by others that feel it might increase their dependence on Russian gas.