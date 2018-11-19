Register
10:56 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mobile phone

    Ethics Conflict Hot Topic at Arabic-Language Mental Health Hotline in Finland

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An Arabic mental health hotline in Finland has been drawing a lot of young people confused by the cultural differences between their former homeland and Finland and who are caught in a conflict between traditional and modern values.

    Since its launch in March this year, the Arabic-language crisis hotline established by the Finnish Association for Mental Health to meet the needs of an 'underserved segment' of the population has received over 400 calls, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    According to social psychologist Susanna Winter, who is in charge of the hotline, many of the callers were dealing with anxiety and depression brought by the asylum process. She stressed that many refugees waiting for their applications to be processed suffer from loneliness and isolation, while others reportedly were traumatised by past events.

    "They don't want to worry people back home and want to project an image of everything being alright now that they are in a safe country like Finland," Winter explained.

    READ MORE: Finnish Minister Wants More Migrant Policemen Despite Low Appeal

    Winter stressed that the Arabic-language hotline has drawn markedly more calls from young people than its Finnish-language counterpart launched by the same organisation. One of the most urgent problems the callers report is the conflict of values they experience.

    "Young people want to talk about the cultural differences between their new homeland and attitudes held by their parents," Winter explained.

    According to Winter, there is also a discrepancy between Finnish and Arabic callers. While Finns most often seek help for problems they have developed over the years, callers to the Arabic line complain about things happening in their lives right now.

    READ MORE: Sweden Bets on Arabic to Prevent Immigrants From Flunking 'Hard' Driving Tests

    The hotline, which is funded by the state-owned national betting agency Veikkaus, is manned by professional crisis workers and trained volunteers.

    In 2017, Arabic became Finland's third most common foreign language, as native speakers of Arabic outnumbered those of Somali and English, Statistics Finland reported. Senior statisticians saw a clear link between the rise in Arabic speakers and the influx of asylum seekers starting from 2015, particularly from Iraq and Syria. Between 2015 and 2016 alone, Finland gained over 5,000 Arabic-speaking residents.

    At the end of 2016, there were over 350,000 foreign-speaking people living in Finland. The top foreign languages spoken natively in the country are Russian and Estonian.

    READ MORE: 'Historic Milestone' as Arabic Reportedly Becomes Sweden's Second Largest Tongue

    Related:

    Grown-Ups Only: Finland to Close the Door for Minors to Marry
    Finland Unable to Confirm 40% of Asylum Seekers' Identities - Reports
    Tags:
    health, mental problems, help, hotline, Arabic language, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse