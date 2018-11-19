Surprise, Surprise: UK May Have to Stay in EU Until December 2022 – Barnier

After many months of tense negotiations over the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, it looks like Brussels has realised that the originally set withdrawal deadline of 29 March 2019 can hardly be met.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has proposed extending the period during which Britain will stay in the EU Single Market and Customs Union by a maximum of two years, The Sun reported.

© AP Photo / Carl Court UK PM May To Say Intense Week of Brexit Talks Ahead - Reports

During this time Britain will have to accept the free movement of people and agree to contribute an annual £10 billion [$12.8] a year to the bloc’s consolidated budget.

At their meeting with Barnier on Sunday, most European ambassadors agreed to make New Year’s Eve 2022 as a final end date for the transition.

“We don’t want the transition to go on and on forever. If we can’t work out a deal by then we have to accept the need to fall back on the backstop,” an EU diplomat told The Sun.

The two sides need to agree on the final date ahead of their summit to ink the deal next Sunday.

The envoys also agreed to expand the political declaration on trade from seven pages to 20 by adding extra details on fishing and the Level Playing Field.

On Sunday night, London dismissed reports that it was ready to accept the proposed date, saying that it “hasn’t been agreed yet”.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been forced to play a delicate balancing act in an effort to accommodate Brexiteers, who worry that Britain will be tied to the EU for years to come, has insisted that any extension to the transition will only last “a matter of months”.

According to recent polls, the majority of British voters now want to stay in the European Union, more than two years after the 2016 referendum that triggered the country’s divorce from the bloc.

READ MORE: Knives Out for UK PM Theresa ‘No Alternative' May as Brexit Wobbles — Report

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, but negotiations have been plagued by disagreements.

With the clock ticking on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Germany and France are already stepping up their preparations for a no-deal Brexit even though both publicly insist an agreement with the UK over the terms of its departure from the EU can still be achieved.