Police Detained 19 People, Including Foreigners at Protests in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek police detained 19 people, including four foreigners, for taking part in Saturday's unrest in Athens, the Skai broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising at the Polytechnic University was celebrated in Greece.

According to the Skai, there are two minors among the detained foreigners, a 13-year-old Palestinian and a 17-year-old Romanian. Two other foreigners are 30-year-olds from Albania and Afghanistan.

One of those detained is a 28-year-old Greek, who had previously been detained four times for participating in protests by the Rubicon anarchist organization. There are also three minors and a 25-year-old woman among the detainees.

According to the broadcaster, the damage from the unrest is estimated at "many thousands of euros." In the courtyard of the Polytechnic Institute, dozens of benches, chairs and windows were broken, and many fire extinguishers were damaged. Large pavement areas were destroyed on the street, dozens of garbage cans were damaged and burned.

READ MORE: Over 400 People Injured in France in Protests Against Fuel Prices Rise (PHOTO)

The riots began after 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) in the Exarchia district, where the Politechnio is located. Anarchist groups burned garbage cans, threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police. The riots also occurred near the local police department.

Police responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Anarchists used the territory of the Polytechnic University as a base, returning there after attacking police. According to the Greek legislation, the police is not allowed to enter universities.