Asylum Seeker Stabbed 3 People, Sought Jews or Christians in Hague - Prosecutor

Syrian migrant Malek F. was shot by police officers in May after stabbing three people while looking for Jews or Christians in The Hague, according to the prosecutor's office.
The 31-year-old asylum seeker was originally declared insane. The attacker said he was looking for "Christian and Jewish kuffars," the Arabic word for the non-believers.
READ MORE: Dutch Disease: Netherlands Home to Thousands of Jihadists and Daesh Sympathizers
The stabber faces three counts of attempted murder and is charged with terrorist assault. He also admitted trying to enter a church with a knife, but his attempt failed as the doors were locked.
All comments
Show new comments (0)