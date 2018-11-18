Asylum Seeker Stabbed 3 People, Sought Jews or Christians in Hague - Prosecutor

The court decided on November 18 that the stabber, identified as Malek F. by Dutch media, would remain in pre-trial detention for a longer period as there were sufficient indications of a terrorist motive behind his actions.

Syrian migrant Malek F. was shot by police officers in May after stabbing three people while looking for Jews or Christians in The Hague, according to the prosecutor's office.

The 31-year-old asylum seeker was originally declared insane. The attacker said he was looking for "Christian and Jewish kuffars," the Arabic word for the non-believers.

According to him, kuffar were like "animals or retarded people," the prosecution's report said.

The stabber faces three counts of attempted murder and is charged with terrorist assault. He also admitted trying to enter a church with a knife, but his attempt failed as the doors were locked.