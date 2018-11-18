May's Brexit Deal is Fatally Flawed - Former UK Brexit Minister

Earlier in the day, the British prime minister said that the next seven days would be crucial for the Brexit negotiations, urging members of parliament to support the draft agreement.

Dominic Raab who served as secretary of state for exiting the European Union from July to November 2018, stated on Sunday that the Brexit deal is fatally flawed and that the government needed to change course on the matter, adding, however, that he would back Theresa May if there was a confidence vote in parliament.

"I still think a deal could be done but it is very late in the day now and we need to change course," Raab told the BBC, stressing that changes should be made before the deal is brought to parliament as lawmakers would vote against the current one.

According to the politician, London was being "bullied by Brussels," as the EU’s approach in the talks was "close to blackmail"

The former Brexit secretary also doubted that the deal would successfully pass through parliament. In addition, he claimed that the talks of the leadership challenge to May were just a distraction.

Earlier this week, the British prime minister announced that the Cabinet had approved a draft Brexit agreement with the bloc; however, the deal prompted a series of resignations of Cabinet ministers, including Raab.