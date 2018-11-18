Protesters in Prague Call for PM Andrej Babis' Resignation (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The leaders of six Czech opposition parties issued a joint statement on November 13 calling on the government to resign due to Babis’ alleged move to kidnap his son and take him to Crimea in order to prevent him from testifying in the fraud probe.

Protesters took to the streets in Prague calling on Prime Minister Andrej Babis to step down amid a probe into him on November 17, according to organisers of the rally.

Some 20,000 people have participated in the rallies shouting "resign" and "we don't want a prosecuted PM."

The protests were timed to the 29th anniversary of the beginning of the revolution that resulted at the end of the communist rule in Czechoslovakia.

The upper house adopted a decree urging Babis to resign before the end of the kidnapping investigation into him, on November 13.

While Babis has denied these allegations, noting that his son said about the alleged kidnapping because he suffered from a mental illness, the opposition forces plan to raise this issue at the lower house session the next week.

The Czech Prime Minister lost his impunity in January in the case where he is suspected of discarding a company from his agricultural giant Agrofert for receiving some 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in EU subsidies before returning the firm back into the conglomerate. Babis repeatedly denied the fraud allegations stating the case was politically motivated.