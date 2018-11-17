Register
22:13 GMT +3
17 November 2018
    'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris

    French Protest Recap: 1 Dead, 200+ Injured Over Gas Price Hike (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Europe
    Over 280,000 people took to streets across France on Saturday in over 2,000 separate demonstrations across the country over government plans to introduce a new fuel tax.

    A woman protester in her 50s was killed Saturday after being struck by a car in the southeastern French region of Savoie during protests over a new petrol tax, with five others sustaining serious injuries throughout the day after being hit by cars, and over 220 facing less serious injuries, according to police figures.

    Police arrested at least 117 protesters during the course of the demonstrations, and deployed riot police and tear gas in some areas to disperse protesters.

    The protest movement, described as the 'yellow vests' movement on social media due to their distinctive high-visibility reflective vests of the kind often used by road workers, took over cities, towns, and rural areas across France, protesting fuel prices which have jumped 10-25 percent this year, as well as the new 3 eurocent per litre tax on petrol which will take affect in January 2019.

    Sputnik France covered protests in and around Paris, with demonstrations beginning early Saturday morning along the capital's ring road.

    Protests continued into the afternoon in and around the city center.

    Police appeared close to losing control around the Elysee Palace at one point, with protesters taking over the streets, singing Le Marseillaise and shouting demands for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

    As evening approached, protesters moved on to the Arc de Triomphe, the National Assembly and other government buildings, with police deployed heavily in the city center and forming a perimeter to prevent demonstrators from moving any closer to Elysee Palace.

    As darkness fell, police used tear gas and moved to clear remaining protesters in and around the city center.

    In 2018, gas prices across France increased by between 10-15 percent, with the price of diesel jumping nearly 25 percent. 

    • A man holds a flare as demonstrators wearing yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) protest against the rising of the fuel and oil prices on November 17, 2018 in Haulchien near Valenciennes, northern France.
    • 'Yellow vest' proteststers blocked Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris
    • A demonstrators holds a flare during a demonstration of Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) against the rising of the fuel and oil prices on November 17, 2018 in Vendenheim, eastern France.
    • 'Yellow vest' proteststers blocked Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris
    • 'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris
    • 'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris
    • 'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris
    • 'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris
    A man holds a flare as demonstrators wearing yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) protest against the rising of the fuel and oil prices on November 17, 2018 in Haulchien near Valenciennes, northern France.

    President Emmanuel Macron's government has faced sliding approval ratings due to a scandal involving his top security man, public concerns over France's economic slowdown, and his government's plans to cut social spending. In September, a poll by the Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies found that just 31 percent of the French public approved of the president's performance over his one and a half years in office.

