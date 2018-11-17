Greece Marks 1973 Anti-Junta Revolt With Massive March in Athens (PHOTOS)

Over 5,000 police officers were at the march scene, including drones and a police helicopter that were monitoring the area of Syntagma Square in the center of Athens.

At least 12,000 Greeks marched on the streets of Athens on Saturday celebrating the anniversary of a student anti-junta revolution that took place in 1973, police said.

Several attendees carried banners with slogans that condemned fascism, imperialism, NATO and US foreign military interventions.

Thousands march now in Athens, 45 years after the Polytechnic Uprising against the military junta.#Greece #Πολυτεχνειο pic.twitter.com/J8pP2zGa8y — Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) 17 ноября 2018 г.

At the same time, Greece's second largest city Thessaloniki was also witnessing a demonstration which gathered over 7,000 attendees.

Como cada 17N la marcha en memoria del #Polytechnio llega a la embajada americana, #USA, país al que se señala como complice de la dictadura de la Junta (1967-74). #Atenas #Greece pic.twitter.com/oeFwClr7ld — Miguel Carvajal (@miguel_csaiz) 17 ноября 2018 г.

Riot police everywhere. All peaceful atm but later on violence, vandalism is expected. #athens #17Νοεμβρη pic.twitter.com/BaNlziOk0t

— Venetia Rainey (@venetiarainey) 17 ноября 2018 г.

The recent march comes as a move to commemorate the killing of at least 24 people in 1973 during the student revolt at Athens Polytechnic, which opposed the Greek Military Junta. The uprising is largely considered a step that has helped to strip the junta of power and ensured the restoring of democracy.