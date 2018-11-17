Nord Stream Gas Supplies Continue Despite Power Failure - Germany's Gascade

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The supply of natural gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline continues, and the systems are currently being commissioned again after an overnight power failure, the German operator of the gas transmission network that receives gas from Nord Stream, Gascade, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The supply of natural gas is ensured. The systems are now being re-commissioned," the company said.

Earlier in the day, Gascade reported that gas supplies via Nord Stream were disrupted for a while on Saturday night due to a power outage.

Nord Stream is a gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany with a capacity to pump 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In early October, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that the pipeline had been operating at 107 percent of its design capacity on average over the past 12 months, having pumped 59 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.