Blockade Chaos: French Protest Rising Fuel Prices in Paris

One of the reasons for the increase in fuel prices is the introduction of an environmental tax on greenhouse gas emissions announced by the authorities. As a result, starting from January 2019, the cost of petrol will increase by another 3 eurocents per litre (about $0.13 per gallon), and diesel prices will rise by 6.5 eurocents.

According to the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 1,000 protests are currently underway, in which 50,000 people are taking part across the country.

The demonstration in Paris began early in the morning: the protesters first gathered at one of the entrances to the city, then blocked part of the Boulevard Peripherique, the city's ring road.

Protesters are demonstrating against petrol price hikes throughout France. The angry motorists' movement emerged in social networks; the 'Yellow Jackets' are threatening to block roads throughout the country, demanding that the authorities reduce fuel taxes.

The 'Yellow Jackets' are upset over rising fuel prices as well as petrol taxes: for the year in France, the price of petrol has increased by 10-15%, and the price of the most popular diesel fuel in the country rose 24%. Now the cost of a litre of fuel often exceeds 1.60 — 1.70 euros.

