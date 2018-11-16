Register
16 November 2018
    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London

    ‘I Take That Back’: UK Minister Apologizes for Fabricating Brexit Statistic

    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Europe
    0 10

    The minister was left red-faced after he was called out for making up a Brexit statistic.

    Rory Stewart, a justice minister, was forced to immediately apologize after claiming that 80 percent of the UK electorate support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

    He made the claim in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday, but quickly said “let me take that back” after the host asked where he got the statistic from.

    READ MORE: UK 'Running Out of Time', May's Draft Deal Better Than Nothing, Says Rolls Royce

    “My sense is, sorry, let me get the language right on that. My sense is that if we have an opportunity to explain this, the vast majority of the British public would support this deal,” he said.

    Elaborating, the minister said he simply “produced a number” to “illustrate” how popular he thinks the deal is among Brits, admitting to completely fabricating the statistic.

    A shop on Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May will try to persuade her divided Cabinet on Wednesday that they have a choice between backing a draft Brexit deal with the European Union or plunging the U.K. into political and economic uncertainty.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Bunch of Liars: French Minister Slams UK Politicians Amid No-Brexit Deal Prep
    On Wednesday, it emerged that Brussels and the UK had agreed on a draft Brexit deal, but many politicians slammed the agreement, insisting it does not honour the result of the 2016 referendum as it could see Britain locked in the EU customs union for years to come.

    PM May addressed parliament the following day in an attempt to sell the deal, warning that it is Britain’s best bet and perhaps the only way to avert a potentially calamitous no-deal Brexit.

    However, many MPs remain unconvinced and want negotiators to go back to the drawing board.

    Boris Johnson has been particularly critical of the proposed deal, warning it could result in the creation of a border down the Irish Sea.

    Meanwhile, Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg described the agreement as "rotten" and urged MPs to vote it down.

    READ MORE: UK Police Warn That No-Deal Brexit May Lead to 'Wide-Scale' Dangers — Reports

