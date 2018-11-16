Stephen Barclay Appointed New Brexit Secretary After Raab Resignation

Earlier this week, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post arguing that the proposed regulatory regime for Northern Ireland would "pose a very real threat" to the UK's integrity.

Stephen Barclay, who cast a vote to leave the EU in 2016, has been appointed new Brexit Secretary, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.

Earlier this week, London and Brussels finally completed a draft deal following more than a year of tough talks on Brexit conditions. Both the UK and European parliaments will review and consider the document.

The draft agreement has prompted several resignations in the UK government and been met with criticism in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament. On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised to fight for her Brexit divorce deal, which she said was in the best interests of the UK public.

