Mayor of Protest-Hit German Chemnitz Tells Merkel to Get Closer to People

CHEMNITZ (Sputnik) - The mayor of Chemnitz, a German city hit by weeks of anti-migrant rallies, has told Chancellor Angela Merkel to try harder to explain her decisions to citizens and be open to feedback.

In a statement on Friday timed to the chancellor’s visit, Barbara Ludwig accused the federal government of "almost three years of silence on integration."

"If the chancellor and her cabinet ministers communicate directly and regularly with citizens and listen to them at regional conferences, they will not only be able to better clarify their decisions but also get valuable advice," Ludwig wrote.

Speaking further, the mayor urged Merkel to help the divided city by "taking the fuel away" from what is driving the polarization. She warned that the "success of integration is determined by our daily life together."

Ludwig also said she had mapped out a seven-point plan that will address the problems of integration and insecurities in the society, adding she expected everyone to contribute to ending the crisis.

The mayor's statements come following unrest in Chemnitz in late August after a German man was stabbed to death by suspected Iraqi and Syrian immigrants. Right-wing rallies and rival protests continued into September, drawing international attention.