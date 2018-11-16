France Working on Customs Measures for Possible No-Deal Brexit - Transport Min.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France is preparing special customs and veterinary control measures in the event that the United Kingdom and European Union are unable to conclude a Brexit agreement, French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday.

"We are preparing for a possible lack of agreement. For this scenario, we are developing customs control measures and veterinary parameters, including the ones to ensure that our ports are able to control the cargo arriving at them," Borne told the CNews broadcaster.

Following more than a year of tough talks on Brexit conditions, London and Brussels finally completed a draft deal on Tuesday. Both the UK and European parliaments will review and consider the document.

The draft agreement has prompted several resignations in the UK government and been met with criticism in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament. On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised to fight for her Brexit divorce deal, which she said was in the best interests of the UK public.