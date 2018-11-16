UK Trade Minister Calls Failure to Deliver Brexit 'Most Dangerous' Outcome

Earlier this week, the UK government agreed to the Brexit deal draft with the EU; however, several cabinet ministers resigned in a show of protest, describing the plan as a "capitulation" to Brussels.

UK Trade Minister Liam Fox called on Friday the failure of the government to deliver on its Brexit promise the most dangerous thing that could happen.

Earlier in the day, reports stated that forty-eight conservative lawmakers had sent letters saying that they no longer support UK Prime Minister Theresa May, which is threatening her leadership of the party.

May's draft Brexit deal with the European Union won support of senior ministers this week and is to be finalised and submitted to Parliament. However, six government ministers, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, resigned from their posts. Dominic Raab argued that the proposed regulatory regime for Northern Ireland would "pose a very real threat" to the UK's integrity.

One of the stumbling blocks appeared to be the so-called Irish border backstop, a EU-UK customs arrangement that would be launched if London and Brussels failed to agree on all terms of their future relationship by the end of the transition period.

On Thursday, Theresa May promised to fight for her Brexit divorce deal, which she claimed was in the best interests of the UK public.