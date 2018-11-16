UK Trade Minister Calls Failure to Deliver Brexit 'Most Dangerous' Outcome

UK Trade Minister Liam Fox called on Friday the failure of the government to deliver on its Brexit promise the most dangerous thing that could happen.
Earlier in the day, reports stated that forty-eight conservative lawmakers had sent letters saying that they no longer support UK Prime Minister Theresa May, which is threatening her leadership of the party.
One of the stumbling blocks appeared to be the so-called Irish border backstop, a EU-UK customs arrangement that would be launched if London and Brussels failed to agree on all terms of their future relationship by the end of the transition period.
On Thursday, Theresa May promised to fight for her Brexit divorce deal, which she claimed was in the best interests of the UK public.
