Michael Gove to Remain Environment Minister in May's Gov't - Reports

Earlier, there were reports that UK Environment Minister Michael Gove could become the next Brexit Secretary. But Gove has turned down the Brexit Secretary position.

Michael Gove will remain Environment Minister in UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government, The Times cited a source as saying.

"Michael is staying at Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)," a source close to Gove said. "He thinks it is important to continue working with Cabinet colleagues to ensure the best outcome for the country."

Recently, several UK ministers left the government amid disagreements over the controversial draft Brexit deal with Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that Britain would leave the European Union in line with the schedule.

Earlier, following more than a year of tough talks on Brexit conditions, London and Brussels have finally produced a draft agreement on the conditions of the British divorce from the bloc.