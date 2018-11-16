Register
13:19 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish police guards a train with migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, at Rodby railway station, southern Denmark

    'Failed Experiment': New Book Denounces Denmark's Decade-Long Migration Policy

    © AFP 2018 / JENS NOERGAARD LARSEN / SCANPIX DENMARK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (159)
    0 10

    If it hadn't been for 35 years of mass immigration, Denmark would have been better off and less exposed to crime, writers Mikkel Andersson and Niels Jespersen claim.

    "The Experiment That Failed," a new book by Mikkel Andersson and Niels Jespersen, casts a critical light on the challenges posed by Denmark's immigration policy of recent decades.

    In 1983, there were about 60,000 non-Western immigrants in Denmark. By 2018, their number has risen to almost 500,000 in a nation of 5.6 million. According to the authors, the mass immigration of refugees and economic migrants has left a deep mark on Danish society, and its economic, social and cultural influence has been mostly negative.

    The consequences of immigration can be seen and experienced on a daily basis and have become part of the media landscape, the authors claim, focusing on disaffected youths terrorizing neighbourhoods around the country with threats and violence, gangs wars, police who are unable to fund despite extra manpower and resources, and parallel communities where extremist and oppressive beliefs are nurtured.

    READ MORE: Researcher Blames Migration as Sweden Hits Europe's Lowest GDP Growth Per Capita

    Economically, non-Western immigrants cost the Danish state coffers a whopping DKK 30 billion ($4.5 billion) per year, a bill that is unlikely to disappear in decades to come.

    Mikkel Andersson and Niels Jespersen conclude that immigration has made Denmark a poorer, less secure and more polarized country. Against this backdrop, they conclude that the asylum policy of recent years hasn't only been harmful to Denmark, ironically enough, it's harmful for the refugees who deserved real help.

    "Denmark helps a small number of able asylum seekers who have the power and money to travel through six-eight secure countries while failing a larger number of those who do not have the resources, but could have received much better assistance for the same money," as Mikkel Andersson put it, according to the daily newspaper Berlingske.

    ​According to the authors, this is not an exclusively Danish phenomenon, but instead encompasses Germany, the Benelux countries and the rest of Scandinavia, among others. Jespersen argued that the mistake was believing that you could take in hundreds of thousands of people with a different culture and background and expect them to integrate and look similar to the majority population. By contrast, the Visegrad countries, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, have refused to condone mass immigration despite pressure from Brussels and Berlin.

    READ MORE: Denmark Will Cease to Be Lutheran by 2050 With Current Migration — Sociologist

    According to Berlingske, both authors have roots in the far left. Over time, however, both have moved towards the political centre. Niels Jespersen is a Social Democrat and Mikkel Andersson defined himself as "bourgeois freethinker" and "classical liberal".

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (159)

    Related:

    Denmark Sees Organized Crime Wave Amid Influx of Georgian Asylum Seekers
    Denmark Loses Track of Thousands of Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Denmark Launches 'Cow News' in Ukrainian Amid Spike in Immigration
    Alarm Bells Over Polygamy Becoming 'Common Practice' Among Denmark's Muslims
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, immigration, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse