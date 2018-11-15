Register
21:13 GMT +3
15 November 2018
    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

    Barnier Warns Brexit Deal 'Not Finished', Could Be Amended By EU Member States

    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    Europe
    On Wednesday, negotiators announced they reached a draft Brexit withdrawal deal, marking a significant step forward in talks, though countless politicians have slammed the agreement and called on parliament to vote it down.

     

    The section of the draft agreement outlining the UK’s future relationship with the European Union is “not finished” and could be amended by EU member states, European Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has warned.

    Addressing reporters in Brussels on Thursday, Barnier said the deal is yet to be “finalised”, seemingly adding weight to rumours that some member states aren’t entirely happy with the agreement.

    “Our work is not finished. We still have a have a long road ahead of us on both sides,” he said.

    Elaborating, Brussels’ top negotiator said they will review the “political declaration for the future relationship with the member states” over the coming days, adding that they are aiming to finalize the agreement, so it can be passed on to the European Council to be endorsed.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall
    Meanwhile, at the same press conference, European Council President Donald Tusk specified that member states will have two days to flag concerns with Brussels after “analysing” the draft agreement.

    Furthermore, he said a summit will be held on November 25 for everyone to sign off on the deal, assuming “nothing extraordinary happens” in the interim.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May addressed parliament today in a bid to reassure lawmakers, but MPs remain unconvinced, insisting the deal doesn’t deliver what the electorate voted for in 2016 and could keep Britain locked in the customs union long after Brexit.

    Numerous ministers, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, have resigned in protest of the deal, following the likes of Boris Johnson and David Davis, who stood down after the Chequers summit.

