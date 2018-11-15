Register
15 November 2018
    Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

    Czech Senate Urges Prime Minister Babis to Resign Amid Fraud Probe

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Europe
    0 01

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Members of the upper chamber of the Czech parliament, the Senate, adopted a decree on Thursday urging the prime minister and dollar billionaire, Andrej Babis, to resign before the end of the investigation into his alleged abuses in obtaining a EU subsidy of one of his firms amounting to 2 million euros ($2.2 million).

    "The Senate of the Czech Republic considers it unacceptable for Andrej Babis to continue working in the government until the end of the investigation into suspicions of fraud in obtaining the EU subsidy on the firm Stork Nest," the statement published by the Senate's press service said.

    The Senate adopted this statement after the prime minister did not attend the meeting with lawmakers on Thursday, where he was invited, referring to his tight schedule, as well as did not say when he could come.

    "The information that has appeared in media in recent days in connection with the Stork Nest firm case arouses suspicion that the investigation into this case is not independent. The Senate could not ignore this situation," senator Milos Vystrcil told reporters.

    On Tuesday, leaders of six Czech opposition parties demanded in a joint statement the resignation of the government, saying that they intend to raise this issue at a meeting of the lower house of parliament early next week. The opposition said that the reason for this was an alleged attempt of Babis to send his son to Crimea to avoid questionings in the case against his father.

    READ MORE: Czech PM Suggests Giving Part of Global Armament Funds to Poor States

    On January 19, 2018, the Czech parliament stripped Babis of parliamentary immunity in connection with the investigation conducted by the police in relation to him as the head of Agrofert, the largest corporation in Eastern Europe. The police suspect Babis of illegally obtaining the EU subsidy for the firm Stork Nest that was part of the corporation, but was later removed from its structure. The company received the EU subsidy as a small company, after which it was again incorporated into Agrofert.

    READ MORE: Czech Government May Ditch UN Global Migration Pact — Junior Coalition Party

    Tags:
    resignation, Andrej Babis, Czech Republic
