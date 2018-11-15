Register
18:29 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr armed forces soldiers of the 371st armoured infantry battalion march during a media day of the NATO drill 'NOBLE JUMP 2015' at the barracks in Marienberg April 10, 2015

    German Commando Fined for Hitler Salute During Orgy-Style Party – Report

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    A colonel from a NATO-decorated elite military unit, who was considered a hero for his missions to Afghanistan, was reported to have used the banned Nazi greeting during a farewell party for his fellow commando in 2017.

    A district court in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southern Germany is penalizing a colonel from the elite Special Forces Command unit (KSK) after finding him guilty of demonstrating the Nazi salute. It ordered him to pay a 4,000 euro fine, Spiegel reports. Another KSK soldier, who is said to have also shown the Hitler salute at the party, is being investigated.

    The incident occurred during a farewell party for a German commando which took place in April 2017. Over 70 commandos took part in celebrations. As the investigation revealed, the KSK troops rented a private shooting range and decorated it in Medieval style. In addition to drinking a lot, they reportedly engaged in bizarre festivities such as throwing pig heads.

    The investigation is based on the testimony of Ines B., who was invited to the party and reportedly came there voluntarily as she has a fetish for the trained and tattooed men of the Bundeswehr special unit. She was invited to reward the offender with sex for completing the course. However, the intercourse did not happen, as he was too drunk.

    Later she reported that the convicted commando showed the Nazi salute several times. The woman also said that songs of the right-wing band "Sturmwehr" played during the evening.

    Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, started its own probe last year. However, this investigation found nothing illegal about the party other than “blowing the boundaries of good taste."

    "Following dozens of interrogations, the allegations of anti-constitutional manifestations have not been confirmed to date," the official statement, issued in 2017, reads.

    The Bundeswehr also doubted the credibility of the witness Ines B. who was referred to as an "escort lady".

    READ MORE: Germany Mulls Return to Military Conscription as Bundeswehr Lacks Manpower

    The civil investigation found no reasons to dismiss her reports but got suspicious that all 73 commandos who participated might have agreed on their testimony.

    Spiegel reports that the colonel is considered a hero, as he fought the Taliban in Afghanistan and even dragged a wounded comrade to safety during a terrorist attack. He also proved himself to be a good soldier during other missions, according to the KSK. While several participants of the party, including the organizer of the evening's festivities, were transferred from the KSK and issued minor fines, he has remained in the unit.

    Related:

    Germany Considers Massive Military Spending Increase Amid Hardware Crisis
    German Military Hardware Mishaps Show Von Der Leyen ‘Not Up to Her Task’ – AfD
    German Defense Minister Calls for Longer Mandate for Its Military in Iraq
    Germany's CDU Flirting With Military Conscription Idea Amid Polls Setback - AfD
    When Size Matters: German Military Faces XL Problem With New Super Tanks
    Tags:
    nazi ideology, military, special forces, Bundeswehr, Adolf Hitler, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse