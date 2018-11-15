Syrian Detained in France on Terror Charge After Trying to Set Himself on Fire

The man was reportedly playing a Daesh* propaganda video on his phone prior to attempting to set himself alight.

A man has been detained for dousing himself with wine and subsequently attempting to set himself on fire while onboard a train in France. According to reports, the man became angry after a conductor asked to see his ticket.

The suspect, who is being held on potential terrorism charges, has been identified as a Syrian, and was quickly tackled by an off-duty soldier and police officer, before being handed over to local police.

The incident took place onboard a train travelling to Montpellier from the northern city of Lille on Wednesday, which marked the three-year anniversary of the devasting Bataclan concert terror attack.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.