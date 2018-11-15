WATCH Anti-Brexit Protester Crash Every Shot of BBC Live Interview

A live broadcast outside Parliament went horribly wrong when determined Remain campaigner Steve Bray joined in, crashing literally every shot.
Wearing a 'Stop Brexit' hat and carrying anti-Brexit banners, the protester decided to play mind games with the camera crew while BBC's Annita McVeigh was interviewing Georgina Wright from the Europe Programme at the NGO Chatham House.
A lesson in dogged persistence from this anti-Brexit protestor on BBC News. pic.twitter.com/IYF12bMuiu— Thomas Colson (@tpgcolson) 14 ноября 2018 г.
This cat-and-mouse game lasts for about a minute; the protester has apparently learned a thing or two about camera angles, as he managed to move effortlessly between two shots while cameramen ineffectively attempted to cut him out.
The clip went viral and has triggered a plethora of reactions as well as plenty of parodies. One user, for instance, gave a classic touch to the video by doubling the speed and adding the Benny Hill chase music.
Great idea! pic.twitter.com/zilxPgOsd2— Chris Ogilvie (@54north) 14 ноября 2018 г.
A lot of netizens were delighted with the "chase."
Best laugh of the day….all it needed was a bus passing by in the background with "Bollocks to Brexit" on it to complete the farce.— Judith Williamson (@Judeet88) 14 ноября 2018 г.
he's bloody brilliant! he really does deserve a medal.— SteveNotGivingUpYetJones #FBPE (@MarinereSteve) 14 ноября 2018 г.
It seems that this was not the first live broadcast Steve Bray has crashed.
17:50 still out there jumping from camera to camera👍 pic.twitter.com/O4IvspiycY— Chris (@howmuchiswhere) 14 ноября 2018 г.
He’s back on @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/odzz0v56nu— Simon Donohue (@SimonDonohue) 14 ноября 2018 г.
15 ноября 2018 г.
