UK Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara Quits Government Over Brexit Deal

Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara, who backed Remain campaign in the EU referendum, has left his post in the UK government.

"With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached. It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories," Vara said.

Shailesh Vara was appointed Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office on July 23, 2018; previously he served as Parliamentary Undersecretary of State.

On Wednesday, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier revealed the contents of the provisional Brexit deal, which had been agreed upon by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On November 14, Theresa May said that UK Cabinet approved draft Brexit agreement with the EU after 5-hour talks and that it would be submitted to the parliament for review.

Earlier, the European Commission had published the text of a draft agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

The draft agreement text says that UK can request the extension of transition period at any time before July 1, 2020. The transition may be extended by mutual consent.

London and Brussels have been engaged in Brexit talks since June 2017.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by late March 2019, while there are still certain stumbling blocks that impede talks, namely, the Irish border and the post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations.