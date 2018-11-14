'Selling Out UK to EU': Protest in London Stresses Leave Means Leave (PHOTOS)

Crowds gathered in central London to apply pressure on the Cabinet to reject the draft Brexit deal proposed by the government.

A pro-Brexit, Eurosceptic political pressure group organisation Leave Means Leave held a protest outside Downing Street, the residency of the British PM Theresa May.

Activists shouted slogans against the Brexit divorce paper "in order to ensure that each and every Cabinet member has to walk the Brexit gauntlet before going into Number 10 and selling out our Nation to the EU."

Meanwhile, the senior ministers of the UK government gathered by the PM discussed the proposal on the future of the UK-EU relationship.

I want to leave at any cost — Ila Marsh (@ki_ki_333) November 14, 2018​

Remainers and Leavers are facing up to each other outside Downing Street! This could all get a bit Battle of Helms Deep pic.twitter.com/jX5nLaJfr1 — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) November 14, 2018​

Papped outside Downing Street pic.twitter.com/YvvZSrdcDs — Ian Silvera (@ianjsilvera) November 14, 2018​

We're stationed in Whitehall ready for the PM and Cabinets arrival for the historic 2pm Cabinet meeting.

Get down here if you can!

Small counter "Leave means leave" protest of around 15 people holding huge EU flags. Downing St 14 November 2018 #Brexit pic.twitter.com/hSi4ck0Plc — ⭐La tristessa durera (@Briesias) November 14, 2018​

The outcome of Wednesday's ministerial discussions at Downing Street will largely determine the fate of the Brexit negotiations and might impact the future of Theresa May as the Conservative party leader.