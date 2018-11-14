Register
    (File) Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, former leader of the right-wing EDL (English Defence League) is escorted away by police from a Britain First march and an English Defence League march in central London on April 4, 2017

    UKIP Leader Urges Members to Allow Activist Tommy Robinson to Join Party

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Earlier, Robinson expressed interest in joining the Eurosceptic party, but the process was always going to be far from simple due to his previous association with a proscribed group.

    Gerard Batten, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), has urged members to vote in favour of allowing activist Tommy Robinson, whose real is name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to join the party.

    In a letter sent to members on Wednesday, Batten said he thinks Robinson should be allowed to join UKIP despite his former association with the English Defence League (EDL), which he founded in 2009.

    READ MORE: 'Fascism': Tommy Robinson Scolds PayPal for Blocking Him From Cash

    Far right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, speaks to supporters as he arrives to face contempt of court charges at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Supporters of Tommy Robinson Gather Outside Central London Court (VIDEO)
    Moreover, he noted that the UKIP constitution has a provision that allows the chairman and National Executive Committee (NEC) to grant ex-associates of the party’s proscribed organization list the right to join under “exceptional circumstances.”

    Batten announced plans to propose a motion at the next NEC gathering on Sunday, giving members the opportunity to vote on whether or not Robinson should be granted a waiver, potentially allowing his membership application to be referred to the party chairman.

    “If a majority of Party members vote in favour of the proposition, then the chairman and NEC will consider his application at the NEC meeting following the result of the ballot.”

    In his letter, the UKIP leader also stressed he does not support lifting the ban on proscribed members joining the party, insisting it should be maintained “as it protects us from wholesale infiltration by unwanted elements.“

    UKIP’s constitution forbids current or former members of a range of political parties and groups – including the EDL, the British National Party (BNP), and the National Front – from joining, in a bid to prevent extremists from dominating the party.

    In September, Robinson said the British working class will be “electrified” if he is allowed to join UKIP, claiming that “the left-wing media is terrified” of this prospect.

    READ MORE: Activist on Tommy Robinson Case: 'The Establishment Don't Like Him'

