London 'Uprising': 'We're F*cked' Banner Seen on Westminster Bridge (PHOTO)

A group of green campaigners has erected inflammatory banners in Britain's capital as part of a "non-violent uprising" against the UK government.

The activists, who call themselves Extinction Rebellion, have erected two inflammatory banners on London's Westminster Bridge. The first one reads "Climate Change", while the other one says "We're F*cked".

#ExtinctionRebellion activists hanging huge banner from Westminster bridge now pic.twitter.com/M7m8DY0Xtl — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) 14 ноября 2018 г.

​This comes two days after Extinction Rebellion members chained themselves together and super-glued themselves to the gates inside Britain's Energy Department, blocking the entrance to and exit from the building.

Extinction Rebellion claims on the group's webpage that the authorities "must tell the truth about the climate and wider ecological emergency" and "reverse" inconsistent environmental policies.