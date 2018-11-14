'Scotland Must Not Be Forgotten,' Says Edinburgh Ahead of Key Brexit Deal Talks

Holyrood is demanding to check details of Westminster's draft Brexit deal inked on Tuesday, and urges London not to 'forget' Scotland's devolved government in talks on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

"We must see this deal, Scotland must not be forgotten," Scottish external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop told the BBC on Tuesday shortly after news of the draft was released. "Scotland has to see what this deal is".

"Up until today we have not seen this deal, and it's important that our views are taken on board," Ms. Hyslop said, adding that if Westminster forged the deal without consulting Scotland, "that means Scotland has not been consulted properly by the UK government."

It was "encouraging that there's a potential agreement" but ministers will "reflect on the detail", Scottish secretary David Mundell said.

Scottish Brexit secretary Mike Russell said: "It's not good enough, with respect, to just read it in the newspapers. We need to know what is being doing and we need to know it is being done in our name." Mr. Russell will participate in negotiations with his British and Welsh counterparts in London.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added that if any Brexit deal fails to garner a majority of MP votes, "we should take the opportunity to get better options back on the table".

Scottish Government Position on Brexit

The Scottish government published a report on 15 October detailing its stance on Brexit, including its positions on continuing science and research, the European Common Market, legislative cooperation and others after Brexit.

The report stresses that "On 23 June 2016 the people of Scotland voted decisively to remain within the European Union (EU)" and that the Scottish government believes that "staying in the EU is the best option for the whole of the UK and Scotland."

"Failing that, we believe the UK and Scotland must remain inside the Single Market and Customs Union."

Scottish officials have vehemently opposed any Brexit deal that endangers its relationship with the EU, leading to speculations about a second referendum supported by Remainers across Britain, in addition to another hard border with England.

Disputes over possible EU border infrastructure between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland continue to plague negotiations as British officials urge European counterparts not to install physical customs checks following the UK's withdrawal.