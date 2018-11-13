‘Friends’ Actor Lookalike Caught by British Police (VIDEO)

Once the public saw the photo, though, people quickly began to note the man's resemblance to Ross from the TV sitcom "Friends," who was played by Schwimmer.
However, by way of providing an alibi, Schwimmer himself posted a video on Twitter in which he hilariously reenacted the scene from which the security camera still was taken, Sputnik reported.
Officers, I swear it wasn't me.— schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018
As you can see, I was in New York.
To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR
As you might expect, social media had a field day with the jokes.
On Monday, Blackpool Police tweeted that the mystery had come to an end: the 36-year-old suspect had been tracked down in Southall, West London.
Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thanks for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/sUy5XyS4im— Blackpool Police (@BlackpoolPolice) November 13, 2018
The police update did not say whether the suspect had mastered the art of unagi, or the state of total awareness.
