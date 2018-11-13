Brexit Divorce Deal Text Reportedly Agreed at Technical Level

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier in the day that Brexit negotiations were "in the endgame," adding, however, that there were still “significant” issues, as the sides couldn't agree on the Northern Irish border, The Guardian reported.

The UK government hasn't yet confirmed that London and Brussels agreed on withdrawal deal text that came amid the reports the envoys of the EU countries were summoned to Brexit meeting that would take part on Wednesday evening.

It is also reported that Theresa May would be conducting two cabinet meeting on Wednesday in order to present ministers with her Brexit deal.

A spokesman for the Irish foreign minister said that the talks were still ongoing, adding that they would not comment on the further leaks in the media.

Source confirms divorce deal text agreed at technical level, Cabinet to meet early afternoon tomorrow…might be official confirmation soon — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Last week, May's spokesman stated that there was a "good progress" in the UK-EU talks on London's withdrawal from the bloc and 95 per cent of the future Brexit agreement had already been settled.

I'm hearing:

— EU27 ambassadors meeting in Brussels TOMORROW evening (officially to talk about no deal planning but lets see)

— possible General Affairs Council for EU27 Europe ministers on MONDAY https://t.co/bOAC7fU4Sh — Adam Fleming (@adamfleming) 13 ноября 2018 г.

The withdrawal agreement draft is already slated to be comprised of more than 400 pages of legal text.

