Puigdemont Ready to Run for EU Parliament as Secondary Candidate From Coalition

"I will not be a candidate in the European elections. The only possibility for me to become a candidate is to run as number two after Oriol Junqueras… Junqueras's leadership is beyond doubt," Puigdemont told the Catalunya Radio broadcaster in an interview.
READ MORE: Catalonia: The Independence Campaign Continues
Puigdemont, who is the leader of the Together for Catalonia (JxCat) coalition, said it was possible to form a list of candidates representing various pro-independence forces to run for the European parliament.
READ MORE: Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont to Present Region's Council of Republic
The third person on this list could be Anna Gabriel, a representative of the left-wing radical party Popular Unity Candidacy, currently in Switzerland evading criminal charges, Puigdemont added.
"Different voices defending the idea of freedom that will act together have an unbeatable potential," he concluded.
The next elections to the European Parliament will be held on May 23-26.
All comments
Show new comments (0)