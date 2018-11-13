US Energy Sec. Reiterates Opposition to Nord Stream 2, 'Hostage by State Actors'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has stated after meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that the United States continued to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"The US remains opposed to Nord Stream 2 and any energy source that can be held hostage by unstable state actors," Perry wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Poroshenko for his desire to diversify energy sources, adding that Washington was always ready to support its allies in the form of "a large amount of available energy."

Thank you, President Petro @Poroshenko for your commitment to diversifying energy. The U.S. remains opposed to Nord Stream 2 and any energy source that can be held hostage by unstable state actors. The U.S. stands ready to supoort our allies with abundant, affordable energy. pic.twitter.com/uAOQ2t8Wn5 — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) 13 ноября 2018 г.

On November 12, Poroshenko and Perry discussed possible deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and the use of US technology to develop oil and gas reserves in Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany and is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019. The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by others, fearing that it might increase their dependence on Russian gas.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly stated that Berlin sees the Nord Stream 2 as a commercial project, but at the same time linked its implementation to a continuation of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine. The Russian side has also repeatedly stated that the Nord Stream 2 project was completely commercial and competitive, and indicated that it does not imply the termination of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the European Union.