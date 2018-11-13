Boris Johnson: British People Did Not Vote for Colony Status

The former UK foreign secretary has previously stated that the country is on the verge of total surrender in the Brexit negotiations, adding that the decision to remain in the customs union with the EU would make the country a European colony.

Ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson criticised the Brexit policy of the government on Tuesday, once again stating that London had time to change its course on the matter in order to get a better deal with the bloc.

"We still have time to go for something better — a SuperCanada free trade deal that will allow the UK to benefit from brexit and actually respect the referendum. The future can be bright if only we change course now," Johnson stated on Twitter.

